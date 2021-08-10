FY2021 EPS Estimates for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Lifted by Analyst

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Avis Budget Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $12.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.58.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

CAR has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $79.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.18. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $95.10.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after buying an additional 35,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 30,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.