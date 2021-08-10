FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.99). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sensei Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. AlphaValue lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $6.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSE. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,834,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,262,000. Institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.