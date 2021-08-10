FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.99). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sensei Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.
Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03).
NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $6.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSE. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,834,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,262,000. Institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.
Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.
