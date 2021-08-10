Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Galapagos stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $59.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.63. Galapagos has a one year low of $56.79 and a one year high of $195.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Galapagos by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,184,000 after purchasing an additional 583,642 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,800,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Galapagos by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 225,710 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Galapagos by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 465,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,884,000 after purchasing an additional 206,278 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Galapagos by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 113,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

