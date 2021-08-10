Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE GATO opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28. Gatos Silver has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, VP Philip Pyle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $155,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,238.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Electrum Silver Us Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $35,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,698,967 shares of company stock worth $38,540,281 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.