General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

