Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Insider Edward T. Flynn Purchases 29,000 Shares of Stock

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $241,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GEL opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.77. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.75.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $503.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.68 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.82) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently -38.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 24,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 44,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

