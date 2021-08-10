Genesis Investment Management LLP Has $59.11 Million Holdings in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Genesis Investment Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,766,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the period. Opera makes up approximately 1.7% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned about 5.01% of Opera worth $59,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Opera in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opera in the first quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the first quarter valued at about $4,097,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Opera by 288.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,261,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 936,738 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Opera by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Opera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,504. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34. Opera Limited has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $13.93.

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

