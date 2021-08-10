Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.36.
Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.36.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
