Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.36.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.36.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

