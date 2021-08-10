Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%.

Gladstone Commercial stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.68. 126,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.42 million, a PE ratio of 1,134.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $23.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

