Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Global Ship Lease in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s FY2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

GSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GSL opened at $17.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $22.02.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 21.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth $405,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth $1,191,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth $772,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 1,055.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth $150,000. 47.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

