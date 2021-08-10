Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

GWRS opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $400.71 million, a PE ratio of 147.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 5,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,907.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,855,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,437,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 7,510 shares of company stock valued at $123,391 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Water Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

