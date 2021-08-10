Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ) Trading Down 0.3%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.46 and last traded at $34.48. Approximately 235,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 748,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.57.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.51.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.