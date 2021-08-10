GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GNNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut GN Store Nord A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.00.

GN Store Nord A/S stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.05. 149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.38. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $207.85 and a 52 week high of $286.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

