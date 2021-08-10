GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $77.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GoDaddy reported second-quarter results, wherein earnings and revenues increased year over year. Revenue growth was driven by solid demand for products across all segments. New product introductions including GoDaddy Payments, GoDaddy Studios and Job Postings function remained tailwinds. Higher subscriptions to Websites + Marketing, and managed WordPress offerings, international expansion, robust feature engagements, strong renewals & registrations, expansion of GoDaddy Registry along with strength in GoCentral remain key catalysts. Further, it is benefiting from growing partnerships. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Yet, uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic remain a concern. Further, mounting expenses are headwinds. Additionally, the company’s heavy debt burden remains a risk.”

Get GoDaddy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of GoDaddy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of GoDaddy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.08.

GoDaddy stock opened at $73.69 on Friday. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $68.66 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in GoDaddy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,944,000 after buying an additional 1,181,916 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,244,000 after acquiring an additional 917,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,597,000 after acquiring an additional 618,299 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,041,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,537,000 after acquiring an additional 141,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,530,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,680,000 after acquiring an additional 563,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.