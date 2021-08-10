goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Increased to C$190.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$178.00 to C$190.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$166.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of goeasy in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, goeasy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

EHMEF remained flat at $$147.00 during trading on Tuesday. 84 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650. goeasy has a 1-year low of $46.09 and a 1-year high of $147.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.63.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

