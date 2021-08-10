GoHealth (GOCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. GoHealth has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.41 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GoHealth to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GoHealth stock opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. GoHealth has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 33.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOCO shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist cut their price objective on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. GoHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

