Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 3,277 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 4.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter worth $4,502,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 23.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 2.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.50. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $47.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

