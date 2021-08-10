Golem Price Up 15.1% Over Last Week (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 10th. During the last week, Golem has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. One Golem coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a total market cap of $417.81 million and $8.62 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00054313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.91 or 0.00847439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00107670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00041447 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

Golem is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official website is golem.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

