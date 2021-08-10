Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Releases Earnings Results

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

Shares of GBDC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 304,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,388. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub purchased 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $103,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,080.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,239.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 175,666 shares of company stock worth $2,749,989 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

