Good Life Advisors LLC Makes New $148,000 Investment in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inseego by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Inseego by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after buying an additional 182,471 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Inseego by 11.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the first quarter valued at about $1,256,000. 44.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inseego alerts:

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,589.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of Inseego stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $935.49 million, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.55. Inseego Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.81 million. Inseego’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.