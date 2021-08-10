Goodwin Daniel L Buys New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $366.87. 1,374,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,357,637. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $369.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $354.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.