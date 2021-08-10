Goodwin Daniel L Has $630,000 Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Goodwin Daniel L lowered its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 67.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Johnson Rice raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.78.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total value of $79,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,005 shares of company stock valued at $9,322,727 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.40. 10,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,149. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.32 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.58, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

