GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their hold rating on shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GoPro’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $10.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.19. GoPro has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $13.79.

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $49,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 275,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,353.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $2,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,522.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 473,642 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,221 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GoPro by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,854,000 after buying an additional 125,803 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoPro by 70.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 760,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 313,906 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at about $23,432,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

