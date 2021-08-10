Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ GOSS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,914. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.23. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a current ratio of 15.82.

GOSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

