GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

NYSE:GPX remained flat at $$20.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,774. GP Strategies has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $20.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $356.07 million, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62.

Several research analysts have commented on GPX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Roth Capital lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barrington Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

