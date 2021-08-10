GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 35 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 9.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,137 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,337,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,332,000 after purchasing an additional 56,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

Shares of LRCX traded down $17.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $623.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,409. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $292.28 and a one year high of $673.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $632.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.