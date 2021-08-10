GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 133.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 142.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $16.89 on Tuesday, reaching $1,533.10. 46,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,171. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00. The company has a market capitalization of $190.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,446.71.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.25.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

