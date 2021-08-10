GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 1.4% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total value of $928,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $18,441,989.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,281 shares of company stock valued at $120,177,232 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

salesforce.com stock traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.43. The company had a trading volume of 112,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,439,547. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $191.72 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.97. The company has a market capitalization of $227.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

