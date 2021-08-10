Graham D. Reeve Sells 1,559 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $177,959.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:USPH traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.64. The company had a trading volume of 40,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 1.47. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 46.82%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,862,000 after purchasing an additional 87,462 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth $229,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 119,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth $220,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on USPH shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

