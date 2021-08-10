Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 11.07%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,021. The company has a market capitalization of $713.65 million, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.60. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $15.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.74%.

GPMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

In related news, CEO John A. Taylor acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $127,890.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

