Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Great Elm Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ GECC opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. Great Elm Capital has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $77.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 56.42% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GECC. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Great Elm Capital by 12.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 316,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 35,199 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Great Elm Capital by 14.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 130,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Great Elm Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.07% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

