Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Acquires 299 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.5% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,690,000 after buying an additional 3,320,606 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,651,000 after buying an additional 3,179,648 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,541 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock remained flat at $$39.97 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,948. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.84.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

