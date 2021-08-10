Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Purchases 101 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.2% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $406.28. 100,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,241. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $407.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $395.88.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.