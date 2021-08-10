Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. Halozyme Therapeutics updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.850-$2.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.85-$2.00 EPS.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,894,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.44. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $2,055,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,179,396. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HALO. Evercore ISI began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

