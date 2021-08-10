Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 7,187 Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,187 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Pure Storage by 82.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Pure Storage by 103.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Pure Storage by 41.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.35. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PSTG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

