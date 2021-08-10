Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $586,000 in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,743,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Shares of KBE stock opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $56.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.27.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

