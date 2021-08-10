Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $518,000 Investment in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 87,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.71. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -139.92, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.13.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

In related news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,554. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

