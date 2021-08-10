Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.010-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.46 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.290 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. 27,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,611. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $980.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -970.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Harmonic’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

