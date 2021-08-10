Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.230-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.820-$0.960 EPS.

HSC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 251,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,443. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61. Harsco has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -643.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.36 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HSC shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.