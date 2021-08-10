Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,921. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

