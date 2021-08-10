HC Wainwright Boosts Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Price Target to $5.50

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.96.

NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.49. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Research analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,905.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. 46.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

