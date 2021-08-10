HC Wainwright Cuts Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target to $19.00

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $654.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Radius Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 84,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Radius Health by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

