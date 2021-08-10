HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MIRM. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.61.

Shares of MIRM opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $433.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.30.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $1,570,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $797,671.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,163 shares of company stock worth $2,548,289 in the last 90 days. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

