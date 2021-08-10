HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMRN. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Amarin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.39.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $4.85 on Monday. Amarin has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 485.49 and a beta of 2.20.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Amarin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,648 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth about $1,234,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in Amarin by 44.4% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Amarin by 17.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 361,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 53,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Amarin by 9.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,563,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 136,225 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

