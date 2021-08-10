HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $279.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on HCA. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.40.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:HCA opened at $248.64 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $114.38 and a 52 week high of $255.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.87.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,289 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,066.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,332,000 after acquiring an additional 589,645 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 101.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,779,000 after acquiring an additional 389,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,684,000 after purchasing an additional 266,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.