Head-To-Head Comparison: Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) versus Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) and Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Hims & Hers Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.7% of Hims & Hers Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Skylight Health Group and Hims & Hers Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skylight Health Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hims & Hers Health 0 5 3 0 2.38

Skylight Health Group presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.70%. Hims & Hers Health has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.26%. Given Skylight Health Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Skylight Health Group is more favorable than Hims & Hers Health.

Profitability

This table compares Skylight Health Group and Hims & Hers Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skylight Health Group -70.89% -69.02% -44.08% Hims & Hers Health N/A -36.18% -11.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skylight Health Group and Hims & Hers Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skylight Health Group $9.81 million 14.10 -$7.08 million N/A N/A Hims & Hers Health $148.76 million 10.61 -$40.27 million ($0.23) -35.78

Skylight Health Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hims & Hers Health.

Summary

Hims & Hers Health beats Skylight Health Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group Inc. operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network that comprises of physical practices, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing. The company also owns and operates a proprietary electronic health record system that supports the delivery of care to patients through telemedicine and other remote monitoring system integrations. In addition, it offers a disruptive subscription-based telemedicine service for the un/under-insured population. The company was formerly known as CB2 Insights Inc. and changed its name to Skylight Health Group Inc. in November 2020. Skylight Health Group Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care. The company's curated non-prescription products include vitamin C, melatonin, collagen protein, biotin, and teas in the wellness category; moisturizer, fragrances, face wash, and anti-wrinkle creams in the skincare category; condoms and lubricants in the sexual health category; and shampoos, conditioners, scalp scrubs, and topical treatments, such as minoxidil in the hair care category. It also offers medical consultation services; and engages in the wholesale of non-prescription product sales to retailers. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

