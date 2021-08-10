Head-To-Head Comparison: Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) versus Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) and Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

This table compares Stitch Fix and Coupang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stitch Fix -3.79% -17.68% -8.96% Coupang N/A N/A N/A

54.3% of Stitch Fix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Stitch Fix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stitch Fix and Coupang’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stitch Fix $1.71 billion 2.79 -$67.12 million ($0.66) -67.47 Coupang $11.97 billion 5.72 -$474.89 million N/A N/A

Stitch Fix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coupang.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Stitch Fix and Coupang, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stitch Fix 3 6 7 0 2.25 Coupang 0 5 2 0 2.29

Stitch Fix currently has a consensus price target of $60.06, indicating a potential upside of 34.87%. Coupang has a consensus price target of $46.86, indicating a potential upside of 18.66%. Given Stitch Fix’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than Coupang.

Summary

Coupang beats Stitch Fix on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.