Head-To-Head Contrast: 10X Capital Venture Acquisition (NASDAQ:VCVC) vs. Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP)

10X Capital Venture Acquisition (NASDAQ:VCVC) and Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition and Standard Motor Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10X Capital Venture Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Standard Motor Products 6.06% 17.54% 9.91%

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition and Standard Motor Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10X Capital Venture Acquisition N/A N/A -$9.70 million N/A N/A Standard Motor Products $1.13 billion 0.85 $57.39 million $3.61 11.94

Standard Motor Products has higher revenue and earnings than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.5% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition and Standard Motor Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10X Capital Venture Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Standard Motor Products 0 0 1 0 3.00

10X Capital Venture Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.52%. Standard Motor Products has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.65%. Given Standard Motor Products’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Standard Motor Products is more favorable than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition.

Summary

Standard Motor Products beats 10X Capital Venture Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Company Profile

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems. The Temperature Control Segment manufactures and remanufactures air conditioning compressors, air conditioning and heating parts, engine cooling system parts, power window accessories, and windshield washer system parts. The company was founded by Elias Fife and Ralph van Allen in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

