Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives $33.77 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.77.

PEAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 51.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.6% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

