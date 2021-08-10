Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.53) per share for the quarter.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.14). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,362.52% and a negative return on equity of 200.84%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. On average, analysts expect Helius Medical Technologies to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HSDT opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

